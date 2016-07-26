Cache and Duncan teachers are finalist for OK Teacher of the Yea - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cache and Duncan teachers are finalist for OK Teacher of the Year

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– The 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year were announced in a ceremony at Edmond Santa Fe High School during EngageOK On the Road, the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s summer conference.

“I am honored to recognize the finalists for this year’s Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. Each of these men and women stood out in a sea of talent across the state. Their professionalism, creativity, and commitment to Oklahoma’s public education system stand as shining examples of how dedication and passion can change the lives of Oklahoma’s children,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

All finalists are teachers of the year for their districts. They were selected after their application were reviewed by a panel of educators, members of the business community, legislators and nonprofit partners.

Charmin Holland teaches kindergarten at Woodrow Wilson Elementary in Duncan Public Schools. She has been an educator for 19 years and has held her current position for two.

Kristen Dover teaches 4h grade at Cache Intermediate Elementary at Cache Public Schools. She has been an educator for 10 years and has held her current position for four.

The 2017 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be revealed August 30 in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

