Lawton Police Department to host Coffee with Cops in August

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)– The Lawton Police Department will be hosting another Coffee with Cops to meet with members of the community to address their needs and concerns.

On Thursday, August 4, at the McDonald’s on Northwest 82nd Street from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., the Lawton Police Department will be offering from complimentary soft drinks and ice cream for kids for those who come out.

Coffee with Cops brings police officers and the community together to both discuss issues and learn more about one another.

This is just one way the Lawton Police Department is building relationships, one cup at a time.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.