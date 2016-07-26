Tillman County escapee found in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – An escaped inmate from the Tillman County Jail was found in Lawton Monday.

Lawton Police responded to a call at an apartment complex on the 6900 block of West Gore Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. on July 25. Don Valles, the escaped Tillman County inmate, was at the apartment to visit his ex-girlfriend.

When officers arrived, the door was ajar and a Hispanic man and white woman could be seen inside of the apartment. The woman motioned to officers that the man was the escapee. She had kept Valles distracted until police arrived.

Valles complied with officer’s demands to step outside and place his hands behind his back. He was taken into custody without incident. Valles has been incarcerated in Tillman County Jail’s minimum security block for more than a year.

