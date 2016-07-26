Additional arrest made in 7/12 meth bust - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Additional arrest made in 7/12 meth bust

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Thurman Harris (Source Lawton Police Department) Thurman Harris (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – An additional arrests has been made in the July 12 meth bust on the 700 block of Northwest Dearborn Avenue.

On July 12, Lawton police impounded a 2015 white Chevy Silverado while executing a search warrant at the home of Amber March. The truck was registered to Thurman Eugene Harris Jr.

While officers were searching the vehicle, they located 3.7 grams of methamphetamine and a scale under a pile of clothes in the back seat. In the truck of the vehicle, a glock pistol and magazine were found.

During the July 12 search of the March residence, police confiscated a cellphone. There were several text messages between March and Harris about selling meth on the device.

Harris was called into the police department on Monday, July 25. He waived his Miranda rights and spoke with detectives. Harris admitted to police that he had used meth four days prior. He also stated that the clothes, scale and firearm inside of the impounded pickup were all his.

Harris admitted to staying at the March residence the night before the July 12 search warrant was executed. He said March and him were in a relationship and used meth at the residence.

Harris was placed under arrest for possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy. He was booked into Lawton City Jail without incident.

