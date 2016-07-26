Altus business lightens workload for area farmers

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) –A business in Altus is expanding to help meet the needs and goals of livestock producers.

The Livestock Nutrition Center is finishing construction on a new $200,000 warehouse. Construction began in May to help provide more, and better, services to farmers and ranchers in Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.

LNC used to lease out a warehouse a couple blocks away to store feed. Now, LNC will be able to store feed inside one building. LNC will also be able stock 50-pound mineral feed bags, cattle tubs and blocks.

Livestock Nutrition Center is vital in providing everything farmers need for their cattle. Jason Bates of Bates Brothers and Sons Farming says he's excited for the new delivery services and it will make their lives a little bit easier in Altus.

"We don't have time to mess with it. We get our calves weaned and worked and then they're out in the trap and they come in deliver the feed in the self-feeders and we don't have to worry with it. It will be good for everybody around here that's got livestock," Bates said.

Bates used to have to pick up feed for his cattle a couple blocks from the Livestock Nutrition Center, but now it's done in one stop.

Bryce Sawin is the general manager of the Altus LNC. He says the increased manpower will be used to provide delivery services for farmers and ranchers needing assistance, such as Bates.

"Basically one person spends all day going over to the other facility, so really efficiency wise it will help us," Sawin said.

The facility will also provide more space to be organized and help each farmer blend the specific supplements and premixes needed for their cattle.

"They can put in the right ingredients for what we need to keep our calves in the natural programs," Sawin said.

Sawin says they are just as excited as the community to have a high-quality facility and are looking forward to the future.

"They understand the things that we have to do to make sure things run smoothly and this is going to be a huge help," Sawin said.

Among the improvements being made, they'll also replace their 1986 weighing scale with a new scale that has a maximum weighing capacity of 200,000 pounds for better accuracy in billing.

Construction on the warehouse is expected to be finished by the end of August.

