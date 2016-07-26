Duncan artist shows police support on satellite dish

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - After recent attacks on law enforcement in Louisiana, Minnesota and Dallas, one Duncan man is showing his support for the police officers in his community.

Brian Murphy has been painting an old satellite dish to feature different holidays or seasons every month. However, last Sunday, Brian spent 5 hours in the sweltering Oklahoma heat to paint the satellite dish with "Back the Blue" and a police badge on it to show his support. Murphy says this is a simple way to support the men and women who put their lives on the line for us every day.

Murphy is just a concerned citizen who wants to reinforce that not all officers are bad and people should respect them and remember that they are only doing their jobs.

"Don't condemn the entire organization for the actions of a few. I mean, if you are going to do that, you have to condemn basically everyone because there are bad people in every race, every religion, every organization out there. And if you condemn the actions of a few, then you have to do it to every single person out there," Murphy said.

Murphy wanted to do something special for the men and women in blue.

"They put their lives on the line every day to help. I understand that there are those who are not necessarily trying to help, but the majority do. So, it’s a matter of just respect for the badge. I mean, show that respect and a lot of times it comes out for the good at the end," Murphy said.

Mike Murillo lives in Duncan and is a police officer for the Apache Police Department. He says he noticed the satellite dish on his way to work one morning and just had to tell Brian thank you. He says the message is so simple but it means so much to him.

"You have to imagine, [you’re] on the way home from a tough day at work and you see something like that. Supports what it is that you are doing and it is really comforting to see it. All the support, I mean, it really makes you feel good inside about what you are doing,” Murillo said.

Murillo says it’s good to know that there are still good people out there who support the men and women in blue just doing their jobs.

"It helps me keep going, to keep doing it because there are people like this still out there. We do it for the good people that deserve it, that need it, that want it. It’s kind of a little pep talk to me,” Murillo said.

At the end of the day, Murillo says he will never be able to thank Brian for all his support.

"For somebody to be as brave as him, especially with everything that's going on possibly facing retaliation for something like this, it speaks numbers to me it really does,” Murillo said.

Murphy said he usually changes the theme of his painting to reflect the current season, or an approaching holiday, but he's going to keep this painting until the threat to officers is gone.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.