City Council: Tables RV ordinance, passes false alarm fines

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A lot of discussion at the Lawton City Council meeting Tuesday night on an ordinance designed to regulate parking RVs and trailers in front of homes. The proposed ordinance would allow owners to have the RV parked for 3 days without a permit.

Many residents came to share their dislike for the proposal, prompting City Council Member Cherry Phillips to ask if they could extend the days the RV could be parked in the driveway for repairs and maintenance.

Ultimately, the ordinance was tabled, and sent back to committee for further discussion.

Also, on the agenda, an ordinance aimed at cutting down false alarms from home and business security systems was unanimously approved. Initially, the city had proposed a registration fee for everyone who has a system, but that was discarded in favor of a fine for repeat offenders. During a 12-month period, everyone will be allowed two false alarms that draw a police response. The third and fourth alarms will draw a $50 fine. Any ensuing alarms will lead to a $75 fine.

Plus, the council okayed two ordinances to help small businesses open up shop in Lawton. As we reported earlier, the new city code will allow greater flexibility with regulations when businesses move into another building.

Council also passed an item that will allow the city to establish a Municipal Court of Record in the new public safety facility. The city then will be able to prosecute offenders before a jury on the municipal level.

