LATS bus stop now wheelchair accessible

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton bus stop that gave riders in wheelchairs a lot of grief, just got an upgrade that would make their lives easier. The typically busy LATS bus stop is near Northwest 20th Street and Smith Avenue.

Before, it had no sidewalks or a place for the bus to safely lower the wheelchair lift.

The problem was brought to the Lawton Accessibility Board, and Tuesday they got to see how well the finished product worked. Board member Joseph Harper got to test out the new sidewalks, and concrete slab for the wheelchair lift.

Lawton ADA coordinator Michael Jones says they will not stop at the LATS system.

Michael Jones, Lawton ADA Coordinator "We're looking at the city as a whole,” said Jones. “We are looking at parks, really any place that is accessed by the public. We're working in areas as big as public parks all the way down to public restrooms."

Jones says the Lawton Access Board has meetings every other month, and if a citizen has a concern, to bring it up to the board.

The next meeting will be planned for September.

