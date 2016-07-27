LATS bus stop now wheelchair accessible - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LATS bus stop now wheelchair accessible

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
Lawton Access Board member Joseph Harper (Source KSWO) Lawton Access Board member Joseph Harper (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton bus stop that gave riders in wheelchairs a lot of grief, just got an upgrade that would make their lives easier. The typically busy LATS bus stop is near Northwest 20th Street and Smith Avenue.

Before, it had no sidewalks or a place for the bus to safely lower the wheelchair lift.

The problem was brought to the Lawton Accessibility Board, and Tuesday they got to see how well the finished product worked. Board member Joseph Harper got to test out the new sidewalks, and concrete slab for the wheelchair lift.

Lawton ADA coordinator Michael Jones says they will not stop at the LATS system.

Michael Jones, Lawton ADA Coordinator "We're looking at the city as a whole,” said Jones. “We are looking at parks, really any place that is accessed by the public. We're working in areas as big as public parks all the way down to public restrooms."

Jones says the Lawton Access Board has meetings every other month, and if a citizen has a concern, to bring it up to the board.

The next meeting will be planned for September.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly