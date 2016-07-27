Duncan announced new city manager - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan announced new city manager

Kimberly Meek, new Duncan City Manager (Source KSWO) Kimberly Meek, new Duncan City Manager (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Tuesday night, the City of Duncan announced the hiring of their new city manager. 

The position has been filled by Kimberly Meek, who has been serving as the city manager in Guymon, Oklahoma. Meek will replace Jim Frieda, who announced his retirement earlier this year.  She will take over the position at the end of August.

