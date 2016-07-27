Deadline to register to vote for runoff and special election is - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deadline to register to vote for runoff and special election is looming

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – The last day to apply for voter registration for the primary runoff and special election is quickly approaching.

Friday, July 29, is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Senate District 31 election. It is also the last day to register to vote on the Elgin School Bond, Flower Mound School Bond and Fletcher PSO Franchise Election issues.

To register or change your voter information, fill out and mail and Oklahoma voter registration application form no later than July 29. The forms are available at the county election board office at 315 Southwest 5th Street in Lawton. They can also be found at the post offices, public library, and motor license agencies. The forms are also available online at www.elections.ok.gov.

