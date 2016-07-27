Bicyclist hit by dump truck in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A man riding a bicycle was injured after he was hit by a dump truck on Northeast Rogers Lane.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say the bicyclist crossed in front of a dump truck heading west, just off the ramp of I-44.

Officers say it appeared the man on the bike had been drinking and they suspect he will be at fault.

Police say the driver of the dump truck will not be cited. The man on the bike was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and possibly a broken rib.

