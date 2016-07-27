Search continues for Lawton Stripes robbery suspect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Police are still searching for the man who robbed a Stripes convenience store at Southwest 11th Street and "F" Avenue early Tuesday morning.

A clerk told police the man entered the store just after 3:30 on July 26 armed with a gun. He took some money out of the cash register before running away.

A police report describes the suspect as a white male about five foot nine inches and 190 pounds.

He was wearing a blue hat, gray sweater, green scarf and sunglasses. He also had the word "evil" tattooed on his left hand.

