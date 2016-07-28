Driver hits parked truck

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating why a driver veered off a road and hit a parked pickup truck in Comanche County.

It happened Wednesday night around 9:30 at Highway 277 and Northeast Jake Dunn Road.

Troopers say a flatbed pickup driver was going east on 277, when he pulled over to send a text message.

That's when another east bound pickup left the roadway and hit the parked truck.

The driver of that parked truck, was taken to a hospital for non life threatening injuries.

