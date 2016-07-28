Arrest made in Lawton convenience store robbery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say they've arrested a man for robbing a Stripes convenience store on Tuesday morning.

That same evening officers were called to a business where a man was panhandling inside. When they talked with him, they noticed he had the word "evil" tattooed on his left hand, which matched the description of the robbery suspect.

Detectives say 24-year-old Jeremy Allen Russell agreed to talk with them about the crime. They say he later admitted he went into the business on Southwest 11th and F Avenue, pulled a gun on the clerk and took money from the cash register. LPD says records show Russell is also a convicted felon.

He was arrested on several complaints, including robbery in the first degree, possession of a firearm after felony conviction and use of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police plan to present their case to the Comanche County District Attorney's Office on Thursday morning.

