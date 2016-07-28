7 News Editorial: Dish Network service interruption

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - If you are a subscriber of Dish, you may be at risk of losing KSWO-TV. As you may know, our station has to reach agreements with the cable and satellite companies that bring our signal to your home. Most of the time these negotiations are handled quickly and behind the scenes with no interruption to your service. In fact, you rarely are aware of those negotiations, which in our view is how it should be.

Unfortunately, to date, we have been unable to reach an agreement. You could lose our station and the news, weather, and sports that you and your family rely on. That also means you could miss Ellen, Live with Kelly, The CMA Awards, ABC Sports Programming, SkyWarn 7 Weather and 7 News, just to name a few. Here at KSWO-TV, we deeply value our relationship with our viewers right here in Texoma. We have been here for over 50 years, serving the community, supporting local charities, highlighting the issues and politics that affect us each day.

We hope that we are able to reach a fair agreement with Dish by 5pm August 4 that will keep KSWO-TV on their system here in Texoma, and we promise to do all that we can to make that happen. In the meantime, we will keep you updated. Please remember you always have choices: we are free over the air and available through other providers in our community. We are also available via our news and weather apps, mobile sites and websites for live streaming of our newscasts. Take a moment now to download our app and please go to ourlocalcommitment.com for more information.

