Three Medicine Park Board of Trustee members have resigned

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Three of five members of the Medicine Park Board of Trustees have resigned in the last 7 days. This comes after months of turnover and disagreements among the board members.

Board member Mark Wicks joined former Mayor Charles Callich and Odus Hennessy in filing a resignation. The Public Works Director and his secretary have also resigned.

Two new board members, Jenifer Ellis and Dale Nomura, have been chosen by the remaining board members to fill in. However, the two public works positions remain unfilled.

Former Mayor Charles Callich’s letter of resignation details his reasons for stepping down. In the letter, he says he feels the town is divided and there are too many people doing things wrong simply because that's the way they’ve always been done.

Members of the Board of Trustees would not go into detail about the recent issues surrounding the town's leadership, citing legal reasons. They say it was in the past.

One of those current members of the board, Dwight Cope, says he hopes the town can put all of the negativity behind it.

"I think those days might be past us. I think we're trying to be professional about it. We're trying to move forward in a positive way and try to do what's right for the town. I think everybody's heart is in it for what's best for the town," Cope said.

In his letter of resignation, former Mayor Charles Callich said he hopes the new board members will do everything to make Medicine Park a better place.

One of the new board members, Jenifer Ellis, previously served on the board in Medicine Park. She says she was completely surprised by the recent resignations. She’s making sure the town can truly thrive is up to the entire community.

"We might not have the same idea or the same reasoning behind something or the same opinion of an action, but we still all have to work together to move us forward and get past this little bump in the road that we've had, and make it an even better place to live,” Ellis said.

Ellis says she wants the board to continue to grow by changing their focus.

"We're not going to focus on the negative. We're going to focus on the work that needs to be done, give our community good leadership, strong leadership, positive leadership, and just go to work,” Ellis said.

The remaining board members still have to select a new member to replace Mark Wicks, but Cope says he thinks so far they have selected two great replacements.

"They are both very qualified people and will bring a lot to the table," Cope said.

Cope says he doesn't think everything with the previous regime was necessarily bad.

"The progress we've made in the last 10 years is not by accident. It's by a group of people that had a common goal and worked together to achieve some things, and I think we're back on track," Cope said.

The fifth board member will be selected once the current 4 members have had time to accept and review the names of those interested in the position. A meeting has been scheduled for August 1, where the four members will select one of their own to become the new mayor.

