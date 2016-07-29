LPS received The Oklahoma Excellence in School Finance Award

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools district received The Oklahoma Excellence in School Finance Award during the State Board of Education's annual "Engage OK on the road" conference in Lawton.

The award recognizes the schools in the state who did the best at accounting for their finances. Superintendent Hofmeister and board member Major General Lee Baxter presented the award to LPS Superintendent Tom Deighan.

“I'm very proud of my staff, they did an incredible job. It is a very unique award that we are very proud off,” said Deighan.

