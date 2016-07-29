Single vehicle accident in Lawton sends 2 to the hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A single vehicle accident, just outside of the Lawton city limits, sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash around 2 p.m. A white Ford SUV with two passengers was westbound on Highway 7 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off of the roadway and into a ditch about a half mile east of Southeast 60th Street.

The vehicle drove in the ditch for a significant distance before slamming into a corrugated metal pipe. The SUV then rolled multiple times.

The man and woman in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. Westbound lanes on Highway 7 were down to one lane for approximately one hour.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.