Rep. Biggs received The Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association’s 2016 Presidents' Award

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Scott Biggs) (Source Scott Biggs)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – State Representative Scott Biggs has received The Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association’s 2016 Presidents' Award.

The award was given in grateful appreciation for outstanding contributions benefiting the sheriffs of Oklahoma, the citizens of Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association.

Biggs is the first member of the state legislature to receive this award.

“I am so honored by this. I’m proud to offer my unwavering support of Oklahoma law enforcement officers as they work to protect residents of our state. I will do all I can to continue to protect these professionals from the attacks they suffer from numerous onerous bills put forward in the state Legislature that would hamper their abilities to do their jobs,” said Biggs.

 The non-profit Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association represents the elected Sheriffs in all 77 Oklahoma counties. The association is comprised of 4,000 active members, making it one of the largest law enforcement associations in the state.

