Travelers head to national parks to celebrate 100th anniversary

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO) – Many American travelers are planning trips to national parks this year to honor the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.

Near record numbers of Americans are expected to head to national parks this year. Visitation reached an all-time high in 2015 with more than 307 million visitors.

“The demand for national parks is off the charts this year, and it’s exciting to see that Americans are poised to take even more national park vacations in the years to come. In times of global uncertainty, many are turning to domestic vacations and the variety of national parks offers something for every traveler to discover,” said Bryan Shilling, the managing director of AAA Travel Products and Services.

Oklahoma is home to ten National Wildlife Refuges. The National Park Service also manages two National Trails in Oklahoma.

“Although Oklahoma has no national parks as such, the National Park Service oversees the nearly 10,000-acre Chickasaw National Recreation Area in the foothills of the Arbuckle Mountains in south-central Oklahoma, near Sulphur. Because water is the star there, now’s a great time to visit to beat the heat and enjoy the 2,350-acre Lake of the Arbuckles, plus the smaller lakes, creeks, streams, waterfalls and swimming areas,” said Chuck Mai, the spokesman for AAA Oklahoma.

All sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission on August 25 through 28, September 24 and November 11 to celebrate the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.

