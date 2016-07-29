Charges filed in Stripes robbery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man faces a first-degree robbery charge Friday, for robbing a Stripes convenience store Tuesday morning.

24-year-old Jeremy Allen Russell was picked up by officers on Tuesday evening for panhandling. They noticed he had the word "evil" tattooed on his left hand, which matched the description of the robbery suspect. He admitted he pulled a gun on the clerk at the gas station on Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue earlier that day, and ran off with money from the cash register.

According to court documents, Russell has previously been convicted of second-degree burglary and kidnapping.

