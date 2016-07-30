Man shot in stomach, police search for shooter

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Friday night.

Police say the man was working on a truck outside near Northwest 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue around 8:30 Friday night. Police say a man on a bike rode up to him, yelled "Hey" as if he knew the victim and shot him in the stomach. The shooter fled the scene.

A witness came to the victim's rescue, and took him to the hospital. Police say the victim is being treated for his gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

