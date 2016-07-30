Man shot in stomach, police search for shooter - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man shot in stomach, police search for shooter

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Friday night.

Police say the man was working on a truck outside near Northwest 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue around 8:30 Friday night. Police say a man on a bike rode up to him, yelled "Hey" as if he knew the victim and shot him in the stomach. The shooter fled the scene.

A witness came to the victim's rescue, and took him to the hospital. Police say the victim is being treated for his gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

