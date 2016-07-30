Lightning struck, car port caught fire - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lightning struck, car port caught fire

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - Lightning from one of these summer storms on Saturday struck a car port in Geronimo, causing it to catch fire. The fire was on Wisconsin Street around 5:30 p.m. The resident got out of the house, just in case the fire at the car port spread to the home.

Geronimo Fire Chief Norman Leveille says the firefighters got the fire out in about 5 minutes, before it could reach the home.

He described what the resident heard before evacuating the home.

"The individual that lives here says that there was a loud crack, and then followed by a short column of smoke, and then next thing you know the car port behind us was totally engulfed,” said Leveille.

The chief says because the fire didn't reach to the inside of the home, the resident could go back home once they determine it is safe.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly