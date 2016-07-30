Volunteers gather signatures for OK medical marijuana petition - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Volunteers gather signatures for OK medical marijuana petition

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma for Health volunteers were set up at Memorial Park in Duncan Saturday, trying to get signatures for a petition to get a medical marijuana state question on the ballot. The group is aiming to get just over 65,000 signatures at the minimum by August 11th for it to be up for a vote this coming November.

If Oklahoma voters approve the state question, it will be legal for Oklahomans to possess and grow medical marijuana if the doctor prescribes it.

Volunteer Crystal Hill explains why she has joined other volunteers in collecting signatures all this week.

"I saw that they fell short by a short amount last year, and I wouldn't feel right, as strongly as I feel about it, I wouldn't advocate for just anything,” said Hill. “I've never been outspoken, but this is something I feel strongly about. I wouldn't have felt right if it had fell short, and I knew that there was something I could do, and I didn't get out here."

The group of volunteers were out at Memorial Park Saturday until 8 p.m., and will be there for one more day getting signatures until 8 p-m on Sunday.

