Man with gun involved in stand off with Lawton police

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The stand off between Lawton police and a man with a gun ended Sunday afternoon.

Police say it started when they attempted to serve a warrant at a home on 419 Northwest 53rd Street around 11:30 Sunday morning. They say after talking with a woman at the home, a man pulled out a gun inside the house. Police say they retreated from the home, and tried to talk with the man inside with police negotiators.

During the standoff, they blocked roads near the the area of Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue.

Police were out at the home until 3 p.m. Sunday, and no injuries were reported. Police say one woman that came out of the home at the start of the situation was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of resisting a police officer.

Lawton police say they will start a full investigation into this incident this week.

