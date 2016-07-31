Duncan Bypass crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash on the Duncan Bypass near Boren Boulevard.

A driver in the dark gray car and the motorcyclist were going southbound on the bypass around 4 pm Sunday. Police say the motorcyclist might have tried to turn on to Boren then the car rear-ended the motorcycle.

The driver of the car was not hurt, and the motorcyclist was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.