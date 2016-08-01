Former Fort Sill commanding general dies

REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL (KSWO) - Former Commanding General John Rossi died on Sunday.

Major General Rossi left Fort Sill on July 21st to assume command of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command-Army Forces Strategic Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. The circumstances of his death have not been released and the Redstone Public Affairs Office has not issued a statement.

According to his biography, Rossi graduated from West Point in 1983 and was commissioned in the Army as an Air Defense Artillery Officer. He commanded at every level and became Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill in 2014.

He leaves behind his wife Liz, a native of El Paso, Texas, three children and one grandchild.

