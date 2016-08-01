Former Fort Sill commanding general dies - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

breaking

Former Fort Sill commanding general dies

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source Department of Defense) (Source Department of Defense)

REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL (KSWO) - Former Commanding General John Rossi died on Sunday. 

Major General Rossi left Fort Sill on July 21st to assume command of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command-Army Forces Strategic Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. The circumstances of his death have not been released and the Redstone Public Affairs Office has not issued a statement.

According to his biography, Rossi graduated from West Point in 1983 and was commissioned in the Army as an Air Defense Artillery Officer. He commanded at every level and became Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill in 2014.

He leaves behind his wife Liz, a native of El Paso, Texas, three children and one grandchild.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly