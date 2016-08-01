Wings of Rescue saves dogs from high-kill OK shelters

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Two shelter dogs from Altus are going to the Pacific Northwest to new homes thanks to some help from Wings of Rescue.

Wings of Rescue is flying forty-five shelter dogs from high-kill, over-crowded shelters in Oklahoma to safety in no-kill shelters in the Pacific Northwest.

The plane flew out of Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport on Saturday, July 30. The dogs were saved from rural shelters, some of which use inhumane forms of euthanasia including gas chambers, gunshots to the head and heart sticks.

Three million animals are being euthanized annually in city and county shelters nationwide. Wings of Rescue is making a tangible difference with its unique alternative to the shelter system. To date, Wings of Rescue has saved 20,000 shelter pets!

Each flight costs thousands to execute and Wings of Rescue rely solely on donations to pay for the cost of each rescue flight. To donate, please visit www. wingsofrescue.org. For more information, visit www.fetchfidoaflight.com.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.