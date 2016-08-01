Arrest made in Lawton police standoff - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arrest made in Lawton police standoff

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – An arrest was made following Sunday’s standoff on Northwest 53rd Street and Columbia Avenue between Lawton police and a man with a gun.

Officers arrived at the home to serve arrest warrants for Joe and Marilla Cabrerra, who have several out of Comanche and Stephens counties.

Officers were verbally assaulted through the front door before a woman, later identified as Pat Carmia Rose Casil, tried to leave the resident through a rear entrance.

Casil refused to properly identify herself or give information about who was inside the home. Police eventually removed Casil from the home through a window. As she was being pulled out of the window, a man, who was inside the home yelling at officers, drew the shade and stuck a semi-automatic pistol into an officer’s face.

Officers dove out the way to avoid being shot. No injuries were reported. The suspects then barricaded themselves inside the home.

Two males, two females, and a group of minors were inside the home.

During the standoff, from about 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., roads in the area were closed off.

Casil was arrested for willfully obstructing an officer.

