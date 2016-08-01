Lawton police searching for runaway inmate - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton police searching for runaway inmate

(Source Lawton Police Department) (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are looking for an inmate from the city jail who jumped out of a truck this afternoon while working trash detail on the west side.

Police say his name is Steven Lee Schlosser. He is a white man, standing 5’9”, and about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen after jumping out of the truck near Northwest Rogers Lane and 52nd Street, running west of that intersection.

Police say they have found the orange jumpsuit he ran away in, so they do not know what he is wearing at this time.

They're asking the public to call if you have any information on where he might be.

