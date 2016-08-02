Fire marshal investigates Lawton house fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire Monday night around 8 on Northwest Taft near 20th Street.

Crews were able to save the building, but fire officials say there was considerable smoke damage. No one was in the house at the time. In fact, they are still trying to determine if anyone lives there. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.