TX celebrates 30 years of 'Don't Mess with Texas" campaign

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TX (KSWO) - The Lone Star State is celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ this year. The statewide litter prevention campaign is hosting a new generation of Texas musicians who will lend their voices to support the DMWT.

Lukas Nelson (Willie Nelson’s son), the Eli Young Band and Grupo Fantasma will be featured in the campaign’s public service announcements beginning this month. Lukas Nelson is singing the same DMWT campaign song in the same location as his father, Willie Nelson, did in the 1980s.

Trash is a big problem in Texas. An estimated 500 million pieces of litter pile up each year along state-maintained highways. Seventy percent of this litter is small trash like napkins, cigarette butts and fast food wrappers. Last year, litter cleanup efforts cost the state $32 million.

“‘Don’t mess with Texas’ is more than an iconic slogan, it’s an appeal to our Texas pride to keep our great state beautiful and litter-free. It also serves as a reminder that each of us has a responsibility to put trash where it belongs and not toss it alongside our roadways. Whether you’re a tried-and-true Texan or just passing through, we’re here to remind you, ‘Don’t mess with Texas,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin III.

