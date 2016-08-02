Comanche Co. Sheriff receives donation from Dolese for National Child Safety Council

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma City-based Dolese Bros. Co. donated to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office initiative for the National Child Safety Council. This contribution will provide needed support to aid children and elderly residents in Comanche County and provide assistance to more than 30 area public schools.

“Upon hearing about the community’s need, Dolese moved to support this initiative. At Dolese, safety is an issue we take seriously. We also take pride in improving our communities in which we operate through our products, actions and support. We naturally saw a fit with the mission of the Comanche County Sheriff’s National Child Safety Council initiative to help their community and are happy to help assist them in their efforts,” said Dolese Communications and Community Relations Director Kermit Frank.

Frank presented the check to Comanche County Chief Kenny Stradley. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office will use Dolese’s donation to purchase educational materials and items to distribute. The materials for youth will cover a range of safety issues such as peer pressure, internet safety, conflict resolution, stranger danger, basic safety and other community concerns. Local elderly residents will receive information to help educate and protect them from becoming victims of fraud.

“Promoting safety is a great help to the community. All of these things we are teaching children and the elderly about are very real. By us going out, talking with them and giving them these materials, we are able to help them in a big way,” said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley.

The National Child Safety Council is a nonprofit charitable organization that focuses on preventing needless childhood accidents while helping to save lives through meaningful safety education. NCSC provides local law enforcement nationwide with the tools they need to help save lives through customized programs and services.

Dolese operates the Richards Spur Quarry in Comanche County. For over a century, Dolese Bros. Co. has provided construction materials for our communities to build a better world around us with more than 70 facilities and over 1100 employees in two states.

