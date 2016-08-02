A Child Who Hopes: Randon

(KSWO) - A seven-year-old boy who's spent his life in DHS custody is now ready to find a loving home. Randon is a sweet little boy who has a lot of love to give.

Seven-year-old Randon is all boy. He likes playing in the park, the teenage mutant ninja turtles and Spiderman.

Randon has been in the system since he was five months old, and because of his disabilities, it's been hard to even place him in a foster home. However, the great thing about this super kid is that he never gives up, and continues to make strides every day.

"He's really come a long way with what he's learned and what he's able to do," Lavina Crowell, an employee with OK DHS, said.

Crowell says Randon gets along well with other kids, he likes animals, and on top of that, he's playful and curious and not shy about telling you what he likes.

It's going to take a special person to love this special boy, but Crowell says she knows the right family is out there. She says Randon would greatly benefit from being with someone who give him the love and attention that he needs.

"He's like a 3-year-old. He likes to snuggle, he wants you to hold him, and he wants your attention. If you want that reward of having a child like that love you, then this is your boy. Maybe this is what God wants you to do," Crowell said.

If you have room in your heart for Randon, please 580-250-3700 extension 3719 to learn more.

