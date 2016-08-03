Investigation into commanding general's death underway - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Investigation into commanding general's death underway

(Source Department of Defense) (Source Department of Defense)

REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL (KSWO)- Following the sudden death of Fort Sill's former Commanding General John Rossi on Sunday, an investigation is underway. 

As part of standard protocol, the criminal investigative division is investigating Rossi's death. Investigators said Tuesday they don't suspect foul play, but that they haven't ruled anything out. His body will be sent for autopsy at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Major General Rossi was scheduled to be promoted to Lieutenant General Tuesday before taking the helm of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. Rossi spent the previous two years in command of Fort Sill, before leaving for his new post two weeks ago.

