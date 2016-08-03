Listing of area school supply drives

(KSWO) - Going back to school can be expensive. Here is a list of area events to help get your child ready for school. This is by no means all inclusive. If you'd like to see your event added to the list and our community calendar, email us at news@kswo.com.

First Baptist Marlow will be hosting School Daze on August 8. They will be offering free school supplies, haircuts, and children's clothing for Pre-K through 8th grade. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to participate. Contact Jeanne Large at 580-550-0095 with any questions.

Fiesta at Fuqua is hosting their 12th Annual Back to School Bash at Fuqua park in Duncan on August 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There will be free games, activities, food and school supplies while supplies last.

On August 13, there will be a Back-to-School Water Bash at Douglass Park in Duncan from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be free food, drinks, snacks, and hair cuts. There will also be a splash pad and bouncy castle. For more information, contact Darryl at 580-917-8285.

The Velma Volunteer Fire Department and Velma-Alma Elem PTO will be hosting a school supply drive for Velma-Alma Elementary School students on August 6 following the Velma Picnic Parade. They will be set up in the Sunrise Foods parking lot.

Bigg Idea Management will be hosting their 1st Annual Summer Fest to help sponsor children who want to participate in a Boys and Girls Club athletic program on September 3 at Louise D. McMahon Park in Lawton from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Lawton will hold its second annual Back to School health fair on August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1504 Southwest NH Jones Avenue. Attendees will have access to free school supplies, including lined paper, pencils and backpacks.

There will be a Back 2 School Bash at the Museum of the Great Plains at 601 Northwest Ferris Avenue in Lawton on August 6 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Only pre-registered participants will be allowed in from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration has been extended until 5:00 p.m. August 5 at the Patterson Center at 4 Arlington Avenue in Lawton. Backpacks will be given out while supplies last.

