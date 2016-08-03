LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton Stormwater Management Division says August is water quality awareness month. When it rains, all of the pollutants picked up by stormwater runoff are carried directly to creeks that are used for drinking, recreation, and many other things.

Stormwater runoff is the biggest source of water pollution but you can be the solution. Remember only rain down the storm drain! Be careful about what ends up on or in the ground.

Report illicit discharges, leaks and spills to the Stormwater Hotline, 581-3565. Learn more at Cityof.Lawton.OK.US, or call 580-581-DIRT.

