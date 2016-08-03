Nominate your favorite teacher to help lessen their classroom expenses

(KSWO) - The recent budget cuts have hit schools and teachers hard. A successful school year is about more than just stocking up on the right supplies – it starts with the commander of the classroom, the teacher.

Walmart is giving the public a chance to give back.

According to recent research, teachers spend $490 of their own money on average to get their classroom ready and to make sure their students have everything they need.

Customers can nominate their favorite teacher to be elected as one of Walmart’s Commanders in Teach to receive a $490 Walmart Gift Card and free school supplies. To nominate a teacher, visit the polling station at http://www.walmart.com/commanderinteachers.

