OK Educators Hall of Fame inducts 3 new members

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame is inducting three new members on August 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Quail Creek Golf and Country Club in Oklahoma City.

Kate Frank, of Muskogee, passed away in 1982 but was nominated last year for her inspiring work as a historic educator and senior activist.

Jo Arnold Pettigrew is from Shawnee. She has been an educator and advocate for 35 years. She is currently a member of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Kathryn Turner, of Bridge Creek, led her community through the aftermath of one of the most devastating tornadoes in world history as a principal in 1999.

These three have dedicated their lives to public service in education. Their portraits will be added to the 95 educators honored since 1984 on the State Superintendent’s Hall of Fame Gallery in the Oliver Hodge Education Building at the State Capitol.

Details of these honorees distinguished careers are here http://sde.ok.gov/sde/oklahoma-educators-hall-fame along with photos of each.

