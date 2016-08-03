Highland Cemetery vandalized

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Over 70 tombstones were knocked the evening of August 1 at Highland Cemetery, leaving city workers with an extra workload today as they pick them up.

Police believe they were intentionally knocked over this time.

Police were called out to the cemetery around 8:00 p.m. Monday night when an employee reported about 79 headstones were toppled. He told police he thought they were kicked over.

It took 4 men to lift up each of those heavy stones today. Officials say the last employee left the cemetery around 4:30 p.m. Monday, so the vandalism happened after that.

They could not give a damage estimate yet due to each headstone costing different amounts.

Police will continue to investigate, but if you have any information on possible suspects, you're asked to call Lawton Police Department.

