Ft. Sill soldiers prep school for students - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ft. Sill soldiers prep school for students

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - With school starting soon, a group of Fort Sill soldiers is getting one local school all ready for the student's first day back.

The soldiers put gravel down and moved playground equipment at Trinity Christian Academy this morning. It's all part of the Applause Partnership that Fort Sill has with local schools and organizations.  As part of that partnership they come out whenever they're needed to do work within the community.

The service not only benefits the school, students and community, but soldiers say it benefits them as well.

"That sort of stuff is important for the military and ensuring that we're giving something back to the community. People might say we sacrifice a lot but it's also important to give back and reach out, so people understand we are a part of the community as well," said First Lieutenant Oniel Rhoons.

The soldiers also moved playground equipment and trimmed the bushes around the school. They'll be back out there again tomorrow, August 4, working from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

