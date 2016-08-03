Boots & Bling donates to American Cancer Society

More than 200 runners participated in the 2016 Comanche County Boots & Bling 5K Color Run and One Mile Fun Run (Source Boots & Bling)

Comanche County Boots & Bling volunteers Kori Eslick and NaKisha Horne present American Cancer Society Volunteer Leadership Council member Gilmer Capps with a check for $10,000. (Source Boots & Bling)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Volunteers with the Comanche County Boots & Bling 5k Color Run have presented a $10,000 check to the American Cancer Society.

The money was raised during the annual 5K Color Run and One Mile Fun Run in Medicine Park this July.

Gilmer Capps is Chairman of the Volunteer Leadership Council for The American Cancer Society.

He says the run offers a fun way to give back.

“The American Cancer Society of Comanche County is very pleased to receive this awards from Boots & Bling. Boots & Bling has always been a great sponsor of our services and giving back to Comanche County,” said Capps.

Boots & Bling is a fun and unique way for the people of Comanche County to work together in the fight against cancer. The money will help fund the battle against cancer by supporting the society's research, education, advocacy programs and patient services.

If you are interested in volunteering for the 2017 Comanche County Boots & Bling event or are interested in making a donation, please contact bootsandblingok@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/ccbandb.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.