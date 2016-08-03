Boots & Bling donates to American Cancer Society - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Boots & Bling donates to American Cancer Society

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Comanche County Boots & Bling volunteers Kori Eslick and NaKisha Horne present American Cancer Society Volunteer Leadership Council member Gilmer Capps with a check for $10,000. (Source Boots & Bling) Comanche County Boots & Bling volunteers Kori Eslick and NaKisha Horne present American Cancer Society Volunteer Leadership Council member Gilmer Capps with a check for $10,000. (Source Boots & Bling)
More than 200 runners participated in the 2016 Comanche County Boots & Bling 5K Color Run and One Mile Fun Run (Source Boots & Bling) More than 200 runners participated in the 2016 Comanche County Boots & Bling 5K Color Run and One Mile Fun Run (Source Boots & Bling)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Volunteers with the Comanche County Boots & Bling 5k Color Run have presented a $10,000 check to the American Cancer Society.

The money was raised during the annual 5K Color Run and One Mile Fun Run in Medicine Park this July.

Gilmer Capps is Chairman of the Volunteer Leadership Council for The American Cancer Society.

He says the run offers a fun way to give back.

“The American Cancer Society of Comanche County is very pleased to receive this awards from Boots & Bling. Boots & Bling has always been a great sponsor of our services and giving back to Comanche County,” said Capps.

Boots & Bling is a fun and unique way for the people of Comanche County to work together in the fight against cancer.  The money will help fund the battle against cancer by supporting the society's research, education, advocacy programs and patient services.

If you are interested in volunteering for the 2017 Comanche County Boots & Bling event or are interested in making a donation, please contact bootsandblingok@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/ccbandb

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly