Firefighters called to trailer fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to battle a fully engulfed trailer fire before learning it was a controlled burn.

Shortly after firefighters arrived near Southwest 38th and Bishop they were told the fire had been intentionally set in order to destroy the trailer that was located at a gravel business. But in spite of the controlled burn, the fire was knocked down over concern it would ignite tall grass and spread to nearby homes. Employees at the gravel site used a front loader to smother the fire with dirt. Geronimo fire officials expect it to smolder over the next 24 hours.

