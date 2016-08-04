Driver injured in three-car collision - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver injured in three-car collision

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A driver was injured in a three-car collision late this afternoon in Lawton.

It happened at NW 16th and Cache. Police say two of the drivers were stopped at the light when the driver of a van failed to stop, setting off a chain of collisions. The van's driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say the driver of the first vehicle left the scene before they arrived.

