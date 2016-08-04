Congressman Tom Cole discusses presidential race in Walters

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) – U.S. Congressman Tom Cole was in Walters for a town hall meeting. The event took place at the Cotton Electric Community Center.

Residents had the chance to pick his brain on a number of issues including military funding, the deficit, and what direction the country is going in.

Cole says as a Republican he supports Donald Trump.

He says Trump is a work in progress but he's learning as he goes along.

"He's never run for office before so running for the presidency is like being a fighter and your first fight is for the championship of the world. He tends to be reckless, rhetorically. Presidents have to think before that talk because what they say matters and I hope he can learn that part of the job," said Congressman Tom Cole.

As for Congress, Cole says one of the first orders of business will be to pass short term funding to make sure the government stays open.

He also hopes they will pass additional funding to fight the spread of the Zika virus.

