Church to host Back to School Health Fair

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A Lawton church is getting ready to serve the community with a special back to school event this weekend.

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church will hold its second annual Back to School Health Fair on August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Attendees will have access to free school supplies, including lined paper, pencils and backpacks.

The church will also provide free haircuts and health screenings as well as dental and facial care products.

Dr. Sylvia Williams said the event is a way for the church to care for the community they love and reach out to families in need.

"There are so many kids that are -- families that are unable to get haircuts or don't have the money to take them to t a physician to get a physical or don't have the resources to get school supplies -- so this is our way of reaching out to the Lawton community,” said Dr. Williams



Last year St John's provided supplies for over 400 students and, thanks to generous donations from the community, they're prepared to provide for even more this weekend.

The event will be held at St. John's Missionary Baptist on 1504 Southwest NH Jones Avenue.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.