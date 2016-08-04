Local church hosting Lake Lawtonka Beach Bash fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Community United Methodist Church in Lawton is hosting their first ever Lake Lawtonka Beach Bash fundraiser.

The event will start August 5 afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Lake Lawtonka and end at midnight. There will be a paint party on the beach, food trucks, and games for everyone who attends. They will also show the movie 'Jaws.'

The cost is 5 dollars per person thirteen and over, twelve and under get in free. All proceeds will help the Lawton Police and Fire Department, Lawton Animal Welfare and Fix Lawton. Event Coordinator Russell Anderson says this event will also help the animals.

"The animals are, in Oklahoma, they are considered property. Here in Lawton, if you talk to anyone they are not property. They are family members and so anything we can do to protect our family members and to try and help out but that's why it is important to me,” Anderson said.

Officials say alcohol is prohibited but you may bring coolers. Pets are also not allowed.

Donations are appreciated and can be dropped off at Community United Methodist Church, they are located at 1001 Southwest F Avenue.

