AT&T Fiber Ready comes to Lawton, promotes new business

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Lawton Economic Corporation and AT&T teamed up today with an exciting announcement not for existing businesses in the Lawton area and potential new ones.

LED and AT&T made the announcement at Cameron University that businesses in Industrial Park are now AT&T Fiber Ready. That means the infrastructure is already in place for things like the high-speed internet.

They said a new Oklahoma Innovation Campus is also in the works. The innovation campus will be at a new location near the airport.

Technology is vital to the city because it serves a variety of functions in many of the most important sectors, like education, communication, business and scientific progress.

Oklahoma AT&T president Steve Hahn says this new technology will bring new business to the Lawton Community, with the Oklahoma Innovation Campus placing emphasis on those in the science, technology, engineering and math.



"We made the investment to bring fiber optic cable both in and out of the facilities… This has an incredible amount of bandwidth, and security because as you know business today need to compete on a global scale so they are in constant communication with customers and suppliers and employees. They are moving large files or conducting e-commerce," Hahn said.

Hahn says they have already set the infrastructure for the Innovation Campus and their main goal is to help companies expand their businesses, while also helping the city attract new business.

"We made the location as fiber ready, means here that the team can utilize that as part of their marketing tool. They can go out to expanding businesses, the news businesses, relocating saying we got you covered on the technology front," Hahn said.

External Affairs Deano Cox says fiber will allow businesses to expand, grow, and work globally.

"We have invested in almost a billion dollars in the past 10 years in Oklahoma, a lot of that has been in Lawton. We love Lawton. We care about Lawton. We love the people in Lawton. We want to invest here as Lawton grows,” Cox said.

While the infrastructure is in place, there is no set time on when they will start construction of the Innovation Campus.

