Man dead in Lawton home, police investigate homicide - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man dead in Lawton home, police investigate homicide

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead inside a Lawton home.

On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., police were dispatched to 1218 NW 31st, just south of Cache Road to investigate a call of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man dead inside and a woman shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital. And while police are not releasing what led up to the shooting, they're asking for possible witnesses to come forward. 

“If anyone was by chance passing by this residence if anyone was in the neighborhood and heard or saw anything, please contact us,” said Lawton Assistant Police Chief James Apple.

Neighbors tell 7NEWS there was no running water at the home, and that three people were living there. Police have not released the victim's names.

If you have any information about this case call police at 581-3270 or Lawton Crime Stoppers anonymously at 355-INFO.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly