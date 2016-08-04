Man dead in Lawton home, police investigate homicide

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead inside a Lawton home.

On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., police were dispatched to 1218 NW 31st, just south of Cache Road to investigate a call of shots fired. When they arrived they found a man dead inside and a woman shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital. And while police are not releasing what led up to the shooting, they're asking for possible witnesses to come forward.

“If anyone was by chance passing by this residence if anyone was in the neighborhood and heard or saw anything, please contact us,” said Lawton Assistant Police Chief James Apple.

Neighbors tell 7NEWS there was no running water at the home, and that three people were living there. Police have not released the victim's names.

If you have any information about this case call police at 581-3270 or Lawton Crime Stoppers anonymously at 355-INFO.

