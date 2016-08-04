Lawton's 115th birthday celebration began with award - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton's 115th birthday celebration began with award

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Celebrations kicked off for the city of Lawton's 115th birthday Thursday night. A banquet and ceremony was held at city hall to wish the city a happy birthday.

Lawton Mayor Fred Fitch also gave out the Lawton Award in Excellence to Minnette Page for serving the city, and helping preserve the history of Lawton. Page taught in Lawton for many years, and loved to teach history.

She says this celebration of Lawton's history, and learning about the city's past counts when we are looking to the future.

"Well if you don't know your history, you don't know your future,” said Page. “It's part of our culture. And if you don't understand, in my opinion, if you don't understand history, you make some of the same mistakes over that shouldn't be made."

The Lawton Rangers and the Pioneer Women's Club was also recognized tonight for 78 years for service.

To continue the birthday celebrations, a historical Lawton home tour, and a youth rodeo are being held this weekend. And the celebration will continue into next week with the Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicking off Wednesday. 

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly