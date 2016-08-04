Lawton's 115th birthday celebration began with award

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Celebrations kicked off for the city of Lawton's 115th birthday Thursday night. A banquet and ceremony was held at city hall to wish the city a happy birthday.

Lawton Mayor Fred Fitch also gave out the Lawton Award in Excellence to Minnette Page for serving the city, and helping preserve the history of Lawton. Page taught in Lawton for many years, and loved to teach history.

She says this celebration of Lawton's history, and learning about the city's past counts when we are looking to the future.

"Well if you don't know your history, you don't know your future,” said Page. “It's part of our culture. And if you don't understand, in my opinion, if you don't understand history, you make some of the same mistakes over that shouldn't be made."

The Lawton Rangers and the Pioneer Women's Club was also recognized tonight for 78 years for service.

To continue the birthday celebrations, a historical Lawton home tour, and a youth rodeo are being held this weekend. And the celebration will continue into next week with the Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicking off Wednesday.

